Summit Global Investments Sells 77,674 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,674 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

