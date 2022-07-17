Summit Global Investments Takes $1.64 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

