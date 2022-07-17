Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $160.52 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

