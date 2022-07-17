Suzanne Packer Purchases 40,000 Shares of CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Stock

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) insider Suzanne Packer purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,078.02).

CMO Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMO opened at GBX 35 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. CMO Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £25.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.83.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

