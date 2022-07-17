Suzanne Packer Purchases 40,000 Shares of CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO) Stock

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating) insider Suzanne Packer purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($18,078.02).
CMO Group Stock Performance
Shares of CMO opened at GBX 35 ($0.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. CMO Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.62). The company has a market cap of £25.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.83.
About CMO Group
