SVB Leerink Comments on Bruker Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bruker in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. Bruker has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.