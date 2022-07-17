SVB Leerink Weighs in on Natera, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Natera in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($5.78) per share.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

NTRA stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $527,945 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

