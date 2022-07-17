Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Trading Down 1%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

