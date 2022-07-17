Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.39 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.