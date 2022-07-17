Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.7% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 203,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

