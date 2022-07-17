Synthetic Biologics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 25th (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 25th.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Down 30.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Synthetic Biologics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

