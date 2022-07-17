Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.45. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 56,330 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

