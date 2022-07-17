Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Trading Down 2.3%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 2,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 5,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.37.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

