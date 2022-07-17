Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.88% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

