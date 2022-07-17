Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.56.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

