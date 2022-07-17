TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 159.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 507,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

