Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.59% from the company’s current price.

ERIC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

ERIC stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

