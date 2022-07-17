Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,451,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,998,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.61.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

