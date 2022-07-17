Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Textainer Group worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

