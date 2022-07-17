TFI International Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.15.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

