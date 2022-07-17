The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.