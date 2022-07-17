The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.9 %

CG stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

