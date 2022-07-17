The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after buying an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.