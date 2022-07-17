The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $130.00

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 130.26 ($1.55), with a volume of 18524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.56).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.62. The firm has a market cap of £536.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.94.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
