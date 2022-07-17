The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $37.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Avantor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

