The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.23.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $293.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

