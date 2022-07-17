The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Intel has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

