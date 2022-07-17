The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,221. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

