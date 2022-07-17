The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.
Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.4 %
Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,221. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
