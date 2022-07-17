The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.98 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $183.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 53.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 150,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.