The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €700.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MC. Barclays set a €825.00 ($825.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($781.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($700.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($731.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at €608.40 ($608.40) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €578.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €630.71. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($195.45) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($260.55).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

