The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Target Price to $30.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $53.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 223,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

