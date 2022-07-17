The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price to $109.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.47.

AVLR stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 126,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

