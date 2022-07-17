The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price to $50.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEGA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $142.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.