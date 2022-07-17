The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price to $106.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.61.

TER opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

