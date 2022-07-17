The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $67,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,340,000 after buying an additional 2,008,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 750,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $14,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

