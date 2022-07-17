The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSY opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

