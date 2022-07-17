The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 115,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $153.42 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

