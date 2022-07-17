The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealReal Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 5.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

