The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

