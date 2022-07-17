The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

