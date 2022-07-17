thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) PT Lowered to €8.20 at Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank lowered thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.60 ($17.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.24 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.