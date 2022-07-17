Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TWMIF stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

