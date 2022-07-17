Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.5% on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $4.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 608,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,602,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.
Insider Transactions at Tilray
In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
Tilray Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.60.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Articles
