Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.5% on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $4.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 608,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,602,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tilray by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,523,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $36,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tilray by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

