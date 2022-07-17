Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.11. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 34.70%.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.