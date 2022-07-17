Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
