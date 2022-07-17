Toews Corp ADV Acquires Shares of 1,600 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.80.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

