Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 2,500 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.