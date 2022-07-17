Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 5,400 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 119,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

