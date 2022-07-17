Toews Corp ADV Invests $397,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.78. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.