Toews Corp ADV Makes New $383,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 65.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 365,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $186.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

