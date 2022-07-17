Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

